Issues related to cooperation in the field of culture within the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Cultural Institute were discussed here yesterday at a meeting of Nizomiddin Zohidi, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan, with Dr. Mehdi Mazaheri, Director of the ECO Cultural Institute, according to the Tajik MFA information department.

The two, in particular, discussed the issues of holding events to honor known Tajik scholars and cultural figures, publishing articles by Tajik authorities in the Institute’s magazines as well as organizing various exhibitions.

Zohidi and Mazaheri also exchanged views on ways to expand cultural exchange, the Tajik MFA information department said.

Recall, the ECO Cultural Institute opened its representative office in Dushanbe in March 2010.

ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) is affiliated with ECO and aims at fostering understanding and the preservation of the rich cultural heritage of its members through common projects in the field of the media, literature, art, philosophy, sport and education.

According to the Charter of ECO Cultural Institute (ECI), the institute has its headquarters in Tehran. The Institute shall also have a branch (or coordination unit) in each Member State which will be established in accordance with the prevailing regulations of each Member State. The branches shall function in close cooperation with the Headquarters and facilitate the implementation of the approved programs.