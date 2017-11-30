A two-day national conference on competency based education kicked off in Dushanbe today.

The conference was reportedly initiated by the Ministry of Education and Science of Tajikistan under support of the EUD Quality Education Support Program 1 Lot 1.

Tajik Ministry of Education and Science is interested to increase the awareness of its affiliated agencies staff with regards to important and significant transition to competency based education, so the system could respond to teachers and schools’ needs in planning, managing and evaluation of the teaching and learning process.

The EUD Quality Education Support Program 1 Lot 1 received official request from the Ministry of Education and Science (as for October 30, 2017) to support it in organizing national conference to involve its affiliated agencies to learn more about competency based education and replicate core message and knowledge among other actors of the system.

The conference is touching upon the below general topics shared, discussed and reflected during plenary sessions and breakout groups: 1) Competence-based education – Cutting Edge Global Education Practice; 2) Teachers’ Competence Framework; 3) Students’ Key Competences; 4) Assessment in Competency Based Education – Outcome Measure Shift; 5) Research Based Learning to support development of students’ competencies; 6) Quality Assurance and Monitoring in Competency Based Education; and 7) Local School Reform Management – Agents of Change.

The outcome of each session will be noted and the conference results will be published in national journal.

The Conference is organized and managed by the EUD QESP 1 lot 1 with close supervision of Deputy Minister of the Education of Tajikistan, Mrs. Latofat Naziri.

More than 150 participants have been invited to join the conference from educational institutions at national, regional, district and school levels.

The intended outcomes will be: a joint and agreed definition for competency based education developed and disseminated across the education institutions and community at whole; a clear understanding of volume of changes needed to transit to competency based reached; the roles of each institution are defined toward their input in transition to competency based education; and key education stakeholders have clear understanding of competency based education and ready to share a single informed message to the rest of the education community.