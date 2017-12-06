Representatives of business communities of Tajikistan and Qatar are expected to meet soon to discuss cooperation.

Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Qatar Khisrav Sohibzoda yesterday met in Doha with Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Al Faisal Company also Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, the two discussed issues related to expansion of business contacts between Tajikistan and Qatar and organization of export of goods of Tajik producers to Qatar.

Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani reportedly pointed out investment attractiveness and growth of economic potential of Tajikistan for expansion of bilateral and interregional ties.

According to him, Qatari businessmen are interested in expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation with Tajikistan.

The Chairman of the Qatari Businessmen Association outlined sectors like agriculture, industry, transportation, logistics, tourism and hotel business as areas, which could drive the bilateral between the two countries.

Ambassador Khisrav Sohibzoda and Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani underlined the importance of organizing meeting of representatives of Tajik and Qatari business communities in the near future.

Al Faisal Holding is one of Qatar’s leading private companies that played a significant role in the development of the Qatar economy and infrastructure attracting many foreign investments and creating immense career opportunities. Established in the 1960s as a small trading company in spare parts, Al Faisal Holding was able to keep pace with the prosperity and growth of Qatar to develop and nourish its business opportunities.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the State of Qatar were established on December 13, 1994, and the Embassy of the State of Qatar started functioning in Tajikistan in November 2012. In July 2013, the State of Qatar appointed its Ambassador to the Republic of Tajikistan. Tajikistan opened its Embassy in the State of Qatar in December 2012. In May 2013, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to the State of Qatar was appointed.

However, currently there are few substantive projects linking Tajikistan and Qatar. One is the Qatari Diar real estate company’s luxury residence complex the “Diar Dushanbe” and the nearly-completed monumental mosque in the Tajik capital. The mosque aims to be the largest in Central Asia and accommodate 115,000 worshippers.

During his visit to Doha in February 2017, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and his team presented their Qatari counterparts with a laundry list of potential investment and spheres of cooperation: from hydropower and water to transportation, agriculture, light industry, mining, and scientific exchanges. The president also highlighted the country’s four free trade zones as open for Qatari business, and pushed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Qatar Stock Exchange and Tajikistan’s Central Asia Stock Exchange, established in April 2015.