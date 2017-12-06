Relatives of the jailed Tajik tycoon Zayd Saidov are seriously concerned over his health conditions.

His son Khairullo Saidov says they send cough and cold medicines to him every week.

“We are seriously concerned over our father’s health conditions. It is already two months that we send him cough and cold medicines practically every week,” Khairullo Saidov told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Recall, ex-Minister of Industry Zayd Saidov was convicted on charges of financial fraud, polygamy, and sexual relations with a minor and sentenced to a 26-year prison term on December 25, 2013.

On August 11, 2015, Zayd Saidov had three years added to his 26-year prison sentence.

Originally, prosecutors wanted to add 25 years to Saidov’s existing sentence and the court decided on 20 years for the new charges.

The new charges were for forgery, abuse of office, embezzlement, and tax evasion and the case nominally revolved around construction of the Dushanbe-Plaza Center and alleged illegal privatization of a joint-stock company in conjunction with Saidov’s time as the Tajik Minister of Industry from 2002 to 2007.

But Tajik legislation limits the overall period of imprisonment to 30 years. By adding three years to Saidov’s existing sentence he will serve 29 years in prison.

The court reportedly also imposed a 34 million-somoni fine on Zayd Saidov.

Zayd Saidov maintains innocence and his supporters say the case against Zayd Saidov was politically motivated.