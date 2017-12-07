Chairman of the Majlisi Milli (Tajikistan’s upper chamber of parliament), Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev, has signed resolution to convene the next 13th session of the Majlisi Milli of the fifth convocation on December 21.

The session that will take place in Dushanbe is expected to discuss more than twenty-five issues, including the issue of giving the status of township to the administrative center of the Tojikobod District (Rasht Valley).

“Majlisi Milli members will consider laws adopted by the lower house (Majlisi Namoyandagon) of parliament. Among them are laws on the status of the capital city and tobacco product regulations,” Navrouz Qurbonzoda, an aide to the Majlisi Milli speaker, told Asia-Plus today morning.

Under Tajikistan’s legislation, the Majlisi Milli considers and seconds laws adopted by the Majlisi Namoyandagon. The Majlisi Milli shall second the law by a majority of votes of the total number of its members. In the event the Majlisi Milli doesn’t second the law, it shall be considered at the Majlisi Namoyandagon repeatedly.

If the Majlisi Namoyandagon does not agree with decision of the Majlisi Milli, the law shall be considered to be adopted if Majlisi Namoyandagon by not less than two-thirds of the votes confirms the decision previously adopted by it.

Only the Majlisi Namoyandagon shall adopt the Law on the State budget. The Majlisi Namoyandagon shall control over execution of the budget.