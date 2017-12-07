Street libraries in a form of modern bookcases with built in USB ports have appeared in Khorog, the capital of the Gorno Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).

The idea to manufacture street bookcases with built in USB ports has been initiated by Zohir Shomusallamov, the head of Khorog-based NGO “Umedvor.”

Ten such cases have been manufactured under financial support of Pamir Energy Company. One of them has been installed in Khorog Central Park and another one has been installed near School No 2. Two other bookcases will be installed near the GBAO regional hospital and Khorog State University in the near future.

The remaining six bookcases will also be installed in the city soon and all those interested people will be able to use them free of charge.

The bookcases contain textbooks and fiction books in Russian and English languages.