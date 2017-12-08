The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan expresses concern about U.S. president’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

A statement released by Tajik MFA on December 8, in particular, notes that Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel will provoke new problems in Middle East.

Relying on the appropriate UN resolution, the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan notes that Jerusalem is a sacred home of three world religions and announcement of Jerusalem as the city of one nation or one religion is at variance with international agreements.

The United States’ initiative will undermine efforts of many countries of the world to establish peace between Palestine and Israel, according to the statement.

Tajik MFA expresses hope that all interested sides will refrain from actions that would harm peace and stability in the region and will seek peaceful and fair solution to the Israel-Palestine problems within the limits of international law.

Recall international media reports say Donald Trump has defied overwhelming global opposition by recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but insisted that the highly controversial move would not derail his own administration’s bid to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a short speech delivered at the White House, Trump directed the state department to start making arrangements to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem – a process that officials say will take at least three years.

The president’s announcement reportedly provoked condemnation from US allies, and a furious reaction from Palestinian leaders and the Muslim world. Within minutes of Trump’s announcement, US embassies in Turkey, Jordan, Germany and Britain issued security alerts urging Americans to exercise caution, according to The Guardian.

The Guardian reported on December 7 that US president’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, and to move the US embassy there, is a provocative and reckless step. It will alienate Arab allies, trigger protests across the Middle East, and have serious, perhaps fatal, consequences for the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.