Tajik President Emomali Rahmon yesterday met in Amman with Faisal al-Fayez, President of Senate of Jordan.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, the two sides discussed issues related to bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation between Tajikistan and Jordan.

They, in particular, noted that parliaments play an important role in promoting expansion of friendly cooperation between the countries.

Tajik leader noted that Tajikistan attaches significance to expansion of cooperation with Jordan and other Arab countries.

Rahmon also said that many-sided cooperation with Arab countries is one of priorities of Tajikistan’s foreign policy, the Tajik president’s website said.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s news agency Petra reports that the Tajik leader said the two countries' relations are based on mutual interest and they exhibit further sustained progress.

He reportedly underlined the rigorous burdens encountering the Kingdom due to the recent Mideast volatilities and lauded the country's crucial role in serving the Syrian refugees and the King's efforts to resolve regional Mideast crises and to counter terrorism.

He voiced keenness to sustain coordination and cooperation with the King on regional and global issues.

Al-Fayez on his part, said Jordan is keen to bolster ties with Tajikistan in the various fields.

The Kingdom, Al-Fayez added, is battling economic challenges due to the hosting of Syrian refugees and the Mideast woes, which impede continuity of assuming its humanitarian role in serving these regional newcomers.

He urged all parties to launch diverse investments, with eye to the agricultural, water, renewable energy, public transport, and tourism sectors due to the Kingdom's resilient and lucrative investment ambience, according to Petra.

Faisal al-Fayez was appointed President of the Senate on October 25, 2015. He replaced Abdelraouf al-Rawabdeh in that position. Fayez served as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 16th Parliament of Jordan in 2010. He has served as member of the Senate from 2007, and once again from 2013. Faisal al-Fayez was the Prime Minister of Jordan from October 25, 2003 to April 6, 2005. He took office following the resignation of Ali Abu al-Ragheb. He previously served as Defense Minister and is close to the king. He was educated at the College De La Salle, Amman, Jordan (1970) and then went on to Cardiff University, United Kingdom where he received a degree in Political Science in 1978. In 1981, he did a master's degree in international relations in Boston University in the United States.