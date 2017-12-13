Professors from universities in Japan have visited Tajikistan to conduct the selection of JDS (Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship) supported by the government of Japan, according to JICA Office in Dushanbe.

Three professors from universities in Japan visited Dushanbe from December 5 to December 8 to conduct the selection for the master’s program of JDS (Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship).

These three professors were reportedly dispatched from universities which accept JDS scholars from Tajikistan, namely Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University (APU), International University of Japan and Hiroshima University.

On December 6, interviews by the professors were conducted at the Agency of the Civil Service under the President of Tajikistan for 18 candidates who passed the document screening.

On the next day, professors participated in consultation meetings with public organizations from which staff can apply for JDS, a meeting with the JDS Operating Committee members to report the result of the interviews and another meeting to introduce universities’ programs to potential candidates. The professors, in spite of the intensive schedule, fruitfully exchanged their ideas with government officials, and enjoyed suppers with Tajik traditional cuisine arranged by the Operating Committee and JDS Alumni.

On December 8, Professor Tsukada from APU delivered a lecture at the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Center under the State Committee on Investments and State-owned Property Management of Tajikistan. The professor explained the concepts of PPP, points to be noted when negotiating PPP projects and so on. The lecture attracted favorable comments such as “useful with well-organized information on PPP outlines”.

The objectives of JDS are to support human resource development of Tajikistan targeting young government officials and to strengthen the bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Japan. This project is characterized by its elaborated framework which designates the fields of research and graduate schools focusing on important development issues in Tajikistan. JDS scholars are expected to be leaders of the country, and to engage in formulating and implementing social and economic development policies using their gained academic knowledge and skills.

As of December 2017, 45 scholars for the master’s program and 1 scholar for a doctoral program were dispatched to Japan and 13 of them are currently studying at universities in Japan. 33 scholars returned to Tajikistan with their master’s degrees and contribute to the development of Tajikistan after their coming back. The project is executed by the Agency of the Civil Service under the President of Tajikistan with the financial support by the government of Japan. Coordination of the project is facilitated by Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) under the supervision of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Only government officials who belong to designated governmental organizations can apply for this scholarship. Apart from JDS, the government of Japan provides several scholarship and training programs in Tajikistan such as Japanese Government (Monbukagakusho: MEXT) Scholarships and JICA short-term trainings.

JICA began its technical cooperation with Tajikistan in 1993 by inviting Tajik officials to gain knowledge and experience on governance and macroeconomics development. At the end of March 2016, the total number of participants to JICA’s Knowledge Co-Creation Programs, formerly called the Training Programs, has exceeded 2000 people. JICA Office was established in 2006, and since then various Grant Financial Assistance and Technical Cooperation projects have been implemented more dynamically, aiming at improving living standard of Tajik people for the sectors such as agriculture and rural development, water supply, health, transport, energy, capacity building etc. JICA’s cumulative investment in all sectors amounted as 82.06 million. USD Technical Cooperation and 259.15 million USD for Grant Assistance with 32 (on-going and implemented) projects.