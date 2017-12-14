The Council for Civil Society and Human Rights (Council) under the President of the Russian Federation has come to the defense of the deported migrant advocate Karomat Sharipov.

The Council has applied to the Moscow Regional Prosecutor’s Office with solicitation to investigate into the validity of deportation of Karomat Sharipov, the head of the Federation of CIS Migrants for Labor and Social Rights.

A statement released by the Council on December 12, in particular, notes that “under such circumstances, additional administrative punishment in a form of deportation from the Russian Federation is a gross violation of rights of Sharipov and members of his family to a private and family life guaranteed by Article 8 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms (Rome, November 4, 1950). Under this article, there shall be no interference by a public authority with the exercise of this right except such as is in accordance with the law and is necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security, public safety or the economic well-being of the country, for the prevention of disorder or crime, for the protection of health or morals, or for the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.”

Meanwhile, Karomat Sharipov, who says he has never been a Tajik citizen, has already been deported from Russia to Tajikistan. He was deported from Moscow to the Tajik southern city of Kulob Tuesday night, hours after an appeals court upheld a lower court's decision to deport him.