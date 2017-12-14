On December 12, Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda met in Istanbul with his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildirim.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, the two discussed issues related to state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkey.

Rasoulzoda and Yildirim reportedly expressed their determination to increase bilateral trade volume up to 1 billion US dollars, outlining textile industry, hydroelectric power, mining, and establishment of joint ventures as areas that could drive the bilateral trade between the two countries.

In the course of the talks, they also discussed a number of international and regional issues being of mutual interest, including the situation in the Middle East and prospects of cooperation between Tajikistan and Turkey in this regard.

The parties also condemned attempts of the military coup d’état that were organized by the terrorist groups and parties and took place in both countries, and expressed their willingness for further cooperation in the field of security issues, the Tajik MFA information department said.

The meeting was also attended by Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Aslov and other officials from both sides.