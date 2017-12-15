Abdujabbor Rahmonzoda, Adviser to the President of Tajikistan for Social Matters and Public Relations, has been elected to head the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation.

According to information posted on the CIS Executive Committee’s website, Abdujabbor Rahmonzoda was elected Chairman of the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation at a joint meeting of the Council and the Board of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation that took place in Moscow on December 12.

The joint meeting reportedly also endorsed a list of interstate projects that will be implemented in 2018 under support of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation.

The CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation and the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation coordinate cooperation between the CIS member nations in the humanitarian area.