President Emomali Rahmon today sent a message of condolences to the President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte over the devastating tropical storm that left 200 people dead, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

In his message of condolences, Tajik leader said that he was saddened to learn of the loss of life and devastation caused by the tropical storm in Mindanao, the Philippines.

Rahmon also asked to convey his deep condolences to families and relatives of those who had been killed by the devastating storm.

According to international media reports, Tropical Storm Tembin slammed into another set of Philippine islands late Saturday, hours after unleashing devastating flooding and landslides that has left dozens dead on the southern island of Mindanao.

At least 200 people have reportedly been killed, at least 144 are missing, and 40,000 have been evacuated to temporary accommodations missing.

Meanwhile, the United Nations expressed its sympathies with the Philippines and expressed readiness to provide support to local emergency operations. According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 151 evacuation centers have already been set up.

The Philippines is annually battered by around 20 typhoons, many of which have calamitous effects, making the country one of the most vulnerable to disasters in the world.