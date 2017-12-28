Khatlon governor has proposed Japan’s Embassy in Dushanbe to consider the issue of establishment of relations between Qurghon Teppa, the capital of the Khatlon province, and one of Japan’s cities in a “sister city” format.

Khatlon Governor Davlatsho Gulmahmadzoda has reportedly made this proposal during a meeting with Mr. Tomohiro Nakagaki, Deputy Chief of Mission, Japan’s Embassy in Dushanbe.

Qurghon Teppa Mayor Abduhalim Ismoilzoda has also attended the meeting that took place in Qurghon Teppa, according to the Khatlon regional administration.

Gulmahmadzoda expressed gratitude to Japan’s Embassy for permanent assistance and implementation of projects enhancing health, education, transportation and agrarian sectors in Khatlon.

The two sides reportedly also discussed issues related to further expansion of cooperation in the mentioned sectors, in particular providing the infectious diseases hospital in the Danghara district and other medical facilities in the province with medical equipment.

Gulmahmadzoda also asked Japan’s Embassy for providing technical assistance to the Theater named after Ato Muhammadjonov in Qurghon Teppa, a source at the Khatlon regional administration said.

Mr. Tomohiro Nakagaki reportedly promised to consider all proposals and do everything possible to promote further expansion of cooperation.