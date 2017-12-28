UNDP Field Office in Rasht has organized a press-tour of areas in Rasht Valley covered by a three-year initiative, Livelihood Improvement of 1,000,000 Rural Population in Nine Districts of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Project has been implemented in Tajikistan by UNDP under financial support of the Russian Federation.

In Rasht Valley, the Project has been implemented in Rasht, Tojikobod and Lakhsh (formerly Jirgatol) districts.

More than 180 specialists from local authorities have taken training on monitoring and assessment of priorities of regional and national development within the framework of the Project. Besides, 84 news facilities have been built in the area and more than 2,500 microloans have been provided to vulnerable sections of the population within the framework of the Project.

A grant agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and UNDP in Tajikistan to support the three-year initiative was signed in Dushanbe on November 4, 2014.

The Initiative with a total budget of US$ 6.7 million has aimed at addressing local development priorities in nine districts of Sughd and Khatlon provinces and districts subordinate to the center (RRP).

The project has assisted the local authorities in the effective planning and monitoring of social and economic development of the target districts through elaboration of new and review of existing District Development Programs and in implementation of about 50 priority initiatives emanating from these Programs. In addition, the project has promoted employment and entrepreneurship development. Improving the business environment through creating public-private dialogue platforms at the local level, as well as enhancing the capacity of local authorities and business structures on local economic development issues will be at the focus of the project.

The project has actively contributed to improving people’s access to financial resources to support development of private entrepreneurship, new productions and jobs creation.

The project has also facilitated development of the labor market through rendering support and advancing vocational education at the local level.