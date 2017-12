A multibrand shop “Brands Outlet” has opened in the Tajik capital this week.

The shop is placed in one of Dushanbe’s largest shopping malls “Dushanbe Mall.”

Director of Rushon LTD Ruhullo Sharifi and Assistant Director General of Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) “Dushanbe Mall” Kamina Nabiyeva cut the red ribbon.

The shop representatives say “Brands Outlet” works only with certified commodities and official representatives of international brands.