Tajikistan is expected to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the formation of its Armed Force in a big way.

On February 23, 2018, a military parade will take place in Dushanbe on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the formation of Tajikistan’s Armed Force, an official source at the Ministry of Defense (MoD) told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Besides, various contests, sports activities and meetings will be organized in MoD military units on the occasion of Tajik National Army Day, the source said.

Tajik National Army Day has been marked on February 23 since 1993.

Tajikistan’s National Army now consists of Air and Air Defense Forces, Land Forces and Mobile Forces. The Mobile Force of Tajik Army was founded in 2005 without increase in a total strength of the country’s armed forces. Air and Air-Defense Forces were also united in 2005. Tajikistan’s armed forces also include National Guard and Security Forces (internal and border troops).

Unlike the other former Soviet states of Central Asia, Tajikistan did not form armed forces based upon former Soviet units on its territory. Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense took control of the Dushanbe-based 201st Motor Rifle Division; actually control simply shifted from the former district headquarters in Tashkent, which was in now-independent Uzbekistan, to Moscow.