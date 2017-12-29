Moscow has signed a deal with Tashkent to be jointly engaged in construction of a nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.

Russia and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on cooperation on use of nuclear power for peaceful purposes on December 29, 2017.

The document was inked by Aleksey Likhachev, Director General of Russian state-owned company Rosatom, and Nodir Otazhonov, Vice-Premier of Uzbekistan.

Press release issued by Rosatom, in particular, notes that directions like creation and improvement of Uzbekistan’s national infrastructure and training of personnel for Uzbekistan’s atomic energy, construction of a nuclear power plant and research reactors in the country and maintenance of them during the whole service cycle, exploration and development of uranium deposits, recultivation of tailing dumps, production of isotopes and use of them in industry, medicine and agriculture, scientific and fundamental researches were outlined as perspective for expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.