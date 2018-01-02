2018 has been declared as the Year of Tourism and Folk Crafts in Tajikistan.

President Emomali Rahmon on December 29 signed a decree on declaring 2018 as the Year of Tourism and Folk Crafts in Tajikistan.

According to the Tajik president’s official website, the decree was signed in accordance with Article 60 of Tajikistan’s Constitution for purpose of promoting development of tourism and folk crafts in the country.

President’s Executive Office is reportedly ordered to draw a plan of actions for implementation of this decree within a month and submit it for consideration to the President.