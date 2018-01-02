International media reports say that At least 13 were killed as anti-government protests spread throughout Iran.

Protests across Iran have seen their most violent night as "armed protesters" tried to overrun military bases and police stations before security forces repelled them, killing 10 demonstrators, according to Iranian state television.

Officials said one police officer had been shot dead during the protests, and three more had been wounded.

It was the first report of a security official dying and raised the death toll to at least 13 after two demonstrators were killed during the unrest last week.

Iranians want their leaders to create jobs instead of engaging in costly proxy wars.

The unrest reportedly erupted in the second largest city, Mashhad, against price rises on December 28 but it swiftly spread and turned into political rallies.

Fars News Agency (FNA) says protests over the Iranian government’s handling of the economy have spread to several cities including Tehran.

Other cities where demonstrations have taken place include Sanandaj, Ilam, Khoramdareh, Kermanshah, Izeh, and Tuyserkan

Demonstrators are reportedly angry over corruption and economic hardship in a country where youth unemployment reached 28.8 per cent last year.

The latest demonstrations came despite President Hassan Rouhani’s vow that the nation would deal with “rioters and lawbreakers”.

President Hassan Rouhani has said the unrest is an opportunity to address problems plaguing Iran.

Speaking after a meeting with the heads of parliamentary committees on January 1, Rohani said the protests are not only related to economics but a cry from citizens for more freedom.

The unrest "may seem to be a threat, but it can be turned into an opportunity to see what the problem is," FNA quoted him as saying.

He added that "we have no problem bigger than unemployment. Our economy needs an operation."

The previous day Rouhani had reportedly warned demonstrators about violence during a nationwide address, after security service vehicles and other public property was destroyed or damaged.

Some media outlets say the protests on January 1 led to violent confrontations with security forces in what are the largest political demonstrations in Iran since a disputed presidential vote in 2009 officially reelected Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Meanwhile, IRNA, citing a statement released by the Intelligence Ministry Public Relations Office, in a statement, reported today that “Iran intelligence forces have busted some of the elements involved in recent riots in Iranian cities.”

“Some of those who provoked people have been arrested and will be prosecuted,” added the statement.

“Due to the involvement of some suspicious provocateurs, peaceful rallies which were staged to express people's demands turned into violent riots causing damage to public properties and also casualties,” the statement reads.

The ministry has also appreciated people who took distance from rioters.

Some cities of Iran have been the scenes of unrests during the past days.