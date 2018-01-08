The Government of Tajikistan has ordered relevant ministries and agencies to take measures to establish direct air communication between Dushanbe and Yerevan

By government’s decree the Ministry of Transport together with other relevant ministries and agencies is ordered to take necessary measures to ensure the implementation of a government-to-government agreement between Tajikistan and Armenia on launching direct air communication that was signed in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, in June last year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan is ordered to inform the Armenian side that Tajikistan’s respective internal procedures necessary for the agreement’s entry into force have been completed.

Recall, Tajikistan and Armenia signed nine new cooperation documents, including a government-to-government agreement on air communication, in Yerevan on June 15, 2017 during Tajik president’s two-day official visit to Armenia that took place on June 14-15, 2017.