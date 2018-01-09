Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has granted tax exemptions to foreign higher educational institutions accredited in the country.

Uzbek media reports say President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on December 29 signed a decree on forecast of the main macroeconomic indicators and parameters of Uzbekistan’s national budget for 2018.

According to UzDaily, the decree, in particular, says that foreign universities are exempt from all types of taxes and mandatory contributions to state trust funds in the framework of their educational activities in Uzbekistan until 2023.

News and legal website Norma.uz reports there are seven accredited foreign universities functioning in Uzbekistan, including Westminster International University in Tashkent, Management Development Institute of Singapore in Tashkent, the Branch of Moscow State University, the Branch of Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas, the Branch of Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, Turin Polytechnic University in Tashkent and Inha University in Tashkent.