Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has underlined the importance of expansion of bilateral collaboration between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Uzbek PM Aripov adn tajik President Emomali Rahmon (R)

Emomali Rahmon today received Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, who arrived in Dushanbe on a working visit.

The two sides discussed state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Rahmon and Aripov reportedly discussed issues related to removing obstacles in the way of bilateral trade between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, simplifying travel regime for nationals of both countries, cutting tariffs for movement of goods, clearing landmines unilaterally laid by the Uzbek authorities along the mutual border, reopening border crossing points (BCPs), expanding cooperation in the railway sphere, etc.

Tajik leader underlined the significance of expansion of cooperation with Uzbekistan on the rational use of water and energy resources, the president’s website said.

The two sides reportedly also exchanged views on cooperation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in addressing regional and international threats, including terrorism and extremism.