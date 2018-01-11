Bilateral ties between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan were discussed at talks in Dushanbe yesterday. A special attention was paid to the issue of laying groundwork for an official visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Tajikistan.

A broad range of issues related to bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed here yesterday at a session of the Tajik-Uzbek intergovernmental commission of trade and economic cooperation as well as at a session of the Tajik-Uzbek joint commission for delimitation and demarcation of the mutual border.

The meetings were co-chaired by Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rasoulzoda and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov.

The sides outlined priorities of trade and economic cooperation, according to the Tajik MFA information department. They, in particular discussed ways to eliminate obstacles in trade, decreasing taxes for goods transportation, expand cooperation in the transportation sphere, etc.

The two sides also discussed issues of hastening negotiations to resolve border delineation disputes and simplifying border crossing for the neighboring countries' nationals.

Both meetings resulted in signing of protocols.

Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov heading a dignified delegation arrived in Dushanbe yesterday morning to discuss economic cooperation and border delineation issues with high-ranking Tajik state officials. The Uzbek delegation members included representatives of foreign ministry, border service and economic bloc ministries.

The delegation left Dushanbe for Tashkent yesterday night.

Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, ties between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have often been tense due to disagreements on issues including borders, water, energy resources, and transit routes.

Relations between the countries have become warmer after Shavkat Mirziyoyev came to power in Uzbekistan in 2016. Mirziyoyev has said that improving ties with Central Asian nations is a major priority of Uzbekistan’s foreign policy.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev is expected to pay an official visit to Tajikistan this year. A source in the Tajik government says Uzbek president is expected to pay visit to Dushanbe in spring this year.

Recall, Mirziyoyev told lawmakers in the Tashkent region on January 6 that important bilateral agreements would be signed during his visit. No dates have yet been provided, but the trip is likely imminent. “We will sign many agreements on cooperation in the railway and energy spheres. We will also be considering many other issues,” he said.