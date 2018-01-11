The Puppet Theater named “Afsona” (Fairy Tale) has opened in Qurghon Teppa, the capital of the Khatlon province.

The new theater will be placed in the old building of the Qurghon Teppa Drama Theater named after Ato Muhammadjonov.

“Twenty-six actor will work for the Qurghon Teppa Puppet Theater. All of them will be competitively selected,” an official source at the Khatlon administration told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Khairullo Davlatov, formerly head artist at the Qurghon Teppa Drama Theater named after Ato Muhammadjonov, was appointed director of the Qurghon Teppa Puppet Theater.