A joint raid made by prosecutors and police officers within the framework of Operation, dubbed “Teenager”, has led to the detention of a group of teens visiting Internet-cafe in the nighttime

The Interior Ministry’s website reports that a joint raid made by prosecutors and police officers of Dushanbe’s Ismoili Somoni district on January 10 led to the detention of a group of young people, including three minors for visiting Internet-café in the nighttime.

They were reportedly taken to the police station in Dushanbe’s Ismoili Somoni district where explanatory conversation was carried out with them in accordance with the parental responsibility law. Protocols on imposing administrative action upon their parents were reportedly drawn up.

The main objective of the raids is in preventing unwanted actions among youth and school students, the website said.

Recall, by Dushanbe mayor’s decree minors in the capital are banned from visiting entertainment center and Internet cafés in the nighttime.

Dushanbe Mayor Rustam Emomali on June 6 last year signed a decree banning minors from visiting entertainment centers and Internet cafés in the nighttime.

The decree is reportedly aimed at protecting interests of minors, preventing juvenile crimes in the city and implementing president’s instructions.

The mayor ordered all entertainment centers and Internet cafés functioning in Dushanbe to put up notices on this ban at their entrances

Now, young people must show passports or any other identification documents while entering the entertainment centers and Internet cafés in the nighttime.