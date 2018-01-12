According to data from the Geophysics Service of the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan, the 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck in the Roghun area (Rasht Valley), 110 kilometers northeast of Dushanbe, 47 kilometers southwest of Nourobod and 29 kilometers east of the city of Roghun, today at 8:40 am.

The 3.0 magnitude tremor reportedly could be felt in Dushanbe and the 2.0 magnitude tremor could be felt in Nourobod.

No damage or injured was reported.

Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) says the 4.9 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 51 kilometers 120 kilometers east of Dushanbe, 50 kilometers north of Muminobod and 36 kilometers northeast of Roghun.

The mountainous Tajikistan is prone to regular natural disasters, including landslides and earthquakes.