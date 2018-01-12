Sughd regional administration has purchased 30 new ambulances for local emergency hospitals bringing a total number of ambulances in the province to 109.

1.4 million somoni have reportedly been allocated for purchase of 30 new ambulances and an official handover ceremony took place in Khujand, the capital of the Sughd province, on January 12.

The ambulances were reportedly distributed to hospitals in Panjakent -- 4 ambulances, Bobojon-Ghafourov district, Devashtich district, Istaravshan and Khujand – 3 ambulances each, Konibodom, Mastchoh district, Spitamen district and Zafarobod – 2 ambulances each, Istiqlol, Buston (formerly Chkalovsk), Kuhistoni Mastchoh district, Shahriston district, Jabbor-Rasoulov district and the Zarafshon settlement in the Ayni district – one ambulance each.