President Emomali Rahmon has introduced a number of staff changes.

Jamoliddin Ubaidulloyev, who had previously served as the head of the department for the Countries of Europe and America at the Tajik Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was appointed Tajikistan’s Ambassador to France, replacing Homidjon Nazarov.

Jamoliddin Ubaidulloyev is the son of Mahmadsaid Ubaidulloyev, Chairman of the Majlisi Milli (Tajikistan’s upper chamber of parliament).

Homidjon Nazarov was relieved of his post of Tajikistan’s Ambassador to France in connection with transfer to other job.

By president’s decree Qurbon Hakimzoda was appointed to head the State Committee on Land Management and Geodesy, replacing Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, who was appointed the governor of the Sughd province.

By government’s decree Farhod Kamolzoda was appointed the head of the Committee for Food Security under the Government of Tajikistan.