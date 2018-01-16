A school principal from the Rasht district (eastern Tajikistan) has to pay the 150,000 somoni (TJS) fine for taking TJS500 bribe.

According to the press center of the Prosecutor-General’s Office, Ya. Tolibov, the principal of School # 68 in the Rasht district, has been fined 150,000 somoni for taking the 500 somoni bribe from local teacher N. Eshonova for issuing the false school-leaving certificate for her daughter.

A court in the Rasht district has reportedly also ruled that N. Eshonova should also pay the 100000 somoni fine.