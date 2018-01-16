The Agency for State Financial Control and Combating Corruption has applied to citizens with solicitation to express their onion about activities of four ministries and agencies.

According to the anticorruption agency’s website, the agency intends to insect activities of the Interior Ministry, the Ministry of Transport, the Committee on Construction and Architecture and the Committee on Religious Affairs and Regulation of National Traditions and Rituals for corruption risks in February-April this year.

In this regard, the anticorruption agency calls on people to express their opinion about issues of transparency of activities of the mentioned ministries and agencies.