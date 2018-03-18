Open Joint-Stock Company (OJSC) Orienbonk, which is one of Tajikistan’s largest commercial banks, has signed cooperation agreements with two leading banks of Uzbekistan. The documents were signed here during Uzbek president’s state visit to Tajikistan that took place on March 9-10.

Orienbonk and Uzbekistan’s Joint-Stock Commercial Bank Turonbank reportedly signed a cooperation memorandum aimed at promoting increase in the bilateral trade between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Besides, OJSC Orienbonk signed an agreement worth 20 million USD with Uzbekistan’s Joint-Stock Commercial Bank Uzpromstroybank.

This cooperation agreement reportedly provides for financing of import of Uzbek goods and services into Tajikistan through credit lines.

OJSC Orienbonk is one of Tajikistan largest commercial banks. It was established as the Tajik branch of Stroybank of the former Soviet Union in 1959, and it initially specialized in financing the manufacturing, transportation, communication, government and public organizations and individuals. In the late 1980s, Stroybank and Gosbank were reorganized and the Republican Gosbank and universal specialized banks, including Tajikpromstroybank (state-run commercial and construction bank), were established on their base.

In 1991, Tajikpromstroybank was reorganized into a stock company, and on December 29, 1991, it was reorganized into a Manufacturing-Construction Bank Orienbonk. It was registered with National Bank of Tajikistan and owns license №1. On April 5, 2002, the Joint-Stock Manufacturing-Construction Bank Orienbonk was renamed and registered as Open Joint-Stock Company Orienbonk.

Headquartered in Dushanbe, Orienbonk has twenty-seven branches in all regions of the country.