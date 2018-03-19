The meeting that is being held at the National Library of Tajikistan aims to discuss topical problems, new proposals and the results of research and education activities.

Traditional meetings of President Rahmon with representatives of Tajik intelligentsia are usually held in Dushanbe on the threshold of the Navrouz festival.

Addressing the meeting, the president usually calls on the country’s intelligentsia to use all their opportunities to raise educational level of the population and promote improving living conditions in the country.

Last year, Rahmon also met with representatives of the country’s intelligentsia on March 19.

Speaking at the last year’s meeting, Tajik leader noted that the intelligentsia, as an active and powerful force of society, should play an extremely important role in the formation of national self-knowledge and self-awareness; faithfully and firmly defend the interests of the nation.

Rahmon stressed that the representatives of the intelligentsia should support the initiatives of the creative generation, instruct them on the study of sciences, the development of professions and crafts for the benefit of improvement of Tajikistan.

All scientific and educational structures of the country were instructed to create favorable conditions for the young intelligentsia to study modern science.