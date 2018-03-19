A man suffering from a mental disease has killed his 3-year-old daughter and seriously injured other members of his family.

According to the Interior Ministry’s website, the tragedy took place in the village of Tudaboyon in the Hamandoni district of the Khatlon province on March 16.

A 31-year-old local resident suffering for a mental disease hit his 24-year-old wife two daughters aged 3 and 4 with shovel several time and then he attacked two women living next door to them.

As a result, his 3-year-old daughter and a 53-year-old woman died on the way to a hospital. His wife and the second daughter as well as the second woman were hospitalized.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted and an investigation is under way.