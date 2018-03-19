This year, Tajikistan will celebrate a new public holiday – Day of Culture – for the first time.

By government’s decree issued in April last year the Day of Culture is celebrated in Tajikistan annually on March 20, on the eve of the Navrouz festival.

“The main purpose of this holiday is in educating the population in the spirit of respect to history and culture of Tajikistan and involving people in social and cultural activities,” an official source at the Ministry of Culture (MoC) told Asia-Plus in an interview.