The first Festival of Culture and Tourism is expected to take place in Dushanbe on March 22.

The festival, which is organized within the frameworks of events dedicated to the Year of Development of Tourism and Folk Crafts in Tajikistan, will be held in the Dushanbe Botanical Gardens, which is now called Boghi Iram (The Garden of Eden).

An official source at the Tourism Development Committee under the Government of Tajikistan says the festival is organized under support of the President of the Tajikistan Football Federation, Rustam Emomali.

According to him, the tourist companies and known craftsmen from all regions of the country have been invited to participate in the upcoming festival.

In all, more than 4,000 people have been invited to attend the first festival of culture and tourism, the source added.

Recall, with a view to developing tourism, presenting our country’s unique tourism opportunities and national culture at the international stage, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on December 22, 2017 signed a decree on declaring 2018 as the Year of Development of Tourism and Folk Crafts in Tajikistan.

Tourism is one of the major spheres to attract the working age population, to increase the population’s living standard, to develop other service and productive spheres, as well as tourism is the sphere introducing the history and culture, nature and national traditions, Rahmon noted.