The Union of Private Sector Development of Tajikistan (UPSD) will sign an agreement on cooperation with the National Association of Textile and Light Industry Enterprises of the Russian Federation in Moscow today.

According to the International Trade Centre (ITC) in Tajikistan, the agreement will contribute to further inclusion of Tajik textile and clothing companies to the Russian market by providing them the unified access to thematic fairs and events, as well as assisting them in finding partners and clients, establishing cooperation with Russian counterparts.

The agreement comes as a part of the 50th jubilee edition of “Textillegprom”, the biggest specialized industry event in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), to be held from 20 to 23 March in Moscow.

Preparation for the fair and participation in it was made possible thanks to the Government of Switzerland through the ITC’s Global Textiles and Clothing Program.

This year six Tajik companies will represent the country at the “Textillegprom” and they are: “HIMA Textile” (Yovon), “Nohid” (Istaravshan), “Mehrovar” (Bokhtar, former Qurghon Teppa), “Ortex” (Khujand), “Sumaya” (Lakhsh), and “Vahdat Textile” (Yovon). The ACT Development, ITC local partner, will be guiding the delegation throughout the fair.

The Federal Trade Fair “Textillegprom” is a unique platform to exhibit and view an entire range of textile industry goods, from raw materials and equipment to finished products. The fair serves as a meeting place for wholesale buyers and industry experts from around 30 countries.

Mr. Rustam Shadibekov, ACT Development Group Managing Director, the ITC local partner says: “Participation in the "Textillegprom" is a unique opportunity for Tajik companies to establish new business contacts and maintain old ones, upgrade their equipment, increase the volume of exports and sales, and promote their products, particularly in the Russian and CIS markets. Tajik companies will also learn new trends in the international market and this knowledge will allow them to stay competitive in the markets they are in now.”

Mr. Faizali Rajabov, the UPSD Chairman, says: “This is the ninth participation of our companies in this fair and all thanks to the ITC. During all these years of participation, Tajik companies brought home multimillion contracts with foreign companies and raised the image of Tajikistan as a source of high quality textile and clothing products. We look forward to increasing our presence in the Russian market”.

The Tajik delegation will meet potential trade partners and see new modern technologies and products. The Tajik delegation will also have the opportunity to attend research and training conferences, workshops and roundtable discussions.

The International Trade Center, supported by the Government of Switzerland, aims to increase the export competitiveness of the Tajik textile and clothing sector by supporting sector companies, and relevant trade support institutions from both public and private sectors.

This year Switzerland celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Swiss Cooperation Office in Dushanbe. Within the framework of a comprehensive cooperation and development program, Switzerland has supported the people and the government of Tajikistan in reforming the health, water and natural resource management sectors, in increasing access to justice and in facilitating the country’s transition towards a market economy. Switzerland invests approximately 20 Mio USD per year in projects implemented in all parts of Tajikistan.