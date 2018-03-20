On March 15, 2018, the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan (MEWR) jointly with the Tajik Technical University named after academician M.S.Osimi (TTU) held a seminar “Perspectives of energy sector development in Tajikistan” with a support of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at the conference hall of the MEWR, according to JICA Tajikistan.

The aim of the event was to familiarize students and young academic staff of the TTU’s Energy faculty with the strategy of the Government of Tajikistan in energy sector as well as JICA’s contribution to its achievement.

During the seminar the participants learnt the present situation in power supply sector, obtained detailed technical information on main priority investment projects (particularly, Roghun HPS and CASA – 1000), and on energy efficiency innovations, listened to JICA activities in Tajikistan and its scholarship programs, and also had an opportunity to ask the questions to the key staff of the MEWR.

In addition to this, the ministry representatives shared with the students and young lecturers the Japanese experience in renewable energy sources which they gained while attending JICA’s training courses in Japan. At the end of the seminar it was pre – agreed to arrange an on – site visit of the TTU students to “Promishlenaya” substation located in Dushanbe which is to be rehabilitated by the JICA during 2018-2020 as a grant assistance. Such visit, undoubtedly, would strengthen practical skills and knowledge of the young generation re installation and proper technical maintenance of modern power supply equipment.

JICA began its technical cooperation with Tajikistan in 1993 by inviting Tajik officials to gain knowledge and experience on governance and macroeconomics development. As of January 2018, a total number of participants to JICA’s Knowledge Co-Creation Programs, formerly called the Training Programs, has exceeded 2100 people. JICA Office was established in Tajikistan in 2006 and since then various Grant Financial Assistance and Technical Cooperation projects have been implemented more dynamically, aiming at improving living standard of Tajik people for the sectors such as agriculture and rural development, water supply, health, transport, energy, capacity building etc. JICA’s cumulative investment portfolio in Tajikistan in all sectors comprises 33 projects amounting to more than 341 million USD (82 million USD for Technical Cooperation and 259 million USD for Grant Assistance), including 12 on-going projects.