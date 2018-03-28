President Emomali Rahmon has held short talks with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda who made a short stopover at Dushanbe airport on his way from Afghanistan on March 26, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

Rahmon and Duda reportedly discussed state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between their countries as well a number of regional and international issues being of mutual interest.

Andrzej Duda expressed gratitude to Emomali Rahmon for warm welcome and wished peace, stability and further prosperity to the Tajik people, the president’s website said.

Meanwhile, Polish media reports say President Andrzej Duda and Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak on Monday visited Polish soldiers serving on the NATO mission in Afghanistan. The two reportedly underlined the importance of this type of operation for allied credibility.

Andrzej Duda said that the Polish army has been participating in successive multi-national missions in Afghanistan for several years.