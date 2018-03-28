Businesspeople from the Russian Chelyabinsk oblast will participate in the International Universal Exhibition “Tajikistan – 2018” that will kick off in Dushanbe on March 29.

According to the press center of Tajikistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), domestic industrial production facilities as well as productive and investment companies from a number of foreign countries will participate in the upcoming exhibition.

The will put on display their achievements in industry, energy, agriculture, mining, tourism and relative industries at the fair that will run through March 31.

The exhibition that will be held at the Kokhi Borbad State Complex is organized under support of the Government of Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, representatives of the business community of the Chelyabinsk oblast of the Russian Federation will also participate in the upcoming international expo in Tajikistan, the CCI press center said.

The visit of representatives of the Chelyabinsk business community and the Chelyabinsk Regional Export Support Center to Tajikistan is organized under support of Russia’s Trade Representative Office in Tajikistan.

Russian companies will organize a stand that will showcase their achievements in the fields of agriculture, mechanical engineering, food industry and production of building materials, a source at Russia’s Trade Representative Office in Tajikistan told Asia-Plus in an interview.

According to him, the main objective of the business visit is in promoting further expansion of trade and economic cooperation between the Russian Federation and Tajikistan.