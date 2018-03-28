Tajikistan has assumed the rotating CIS chairmanship and Dushanbe will host the next session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government set for June 1, 2018.

The CIS Executive Committee press center says experts from the CIS member nations will meet on March 30 to discuss the agenda of the next session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government.

They will discuss issues related to elaboration of a draft agreement on free trade, services, formation and development of the intellectual property market, collaboration between the CIS member nations in the field of energy, interstate standardization, electrical and electronic waste management, development and financing of interstate innovative projects and events.

The CIS heads of government will also discuss draft regulations on the congress of teachers and international youth project, 100 Ideas for CIS, according to the CIS Executive Committee.

The CIS Council of Heads of Government was established on December 21, 1991. The council is the second major body in the CIS after the CIS Council of Heads of State, and consists of the prime ministers of all member states. The council coordinates the CIS member states'' cooperation in economic, social and other areas of their common interests, and adopts corresponding decisions through consensus. The A session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government is convened twice a year, normally in winter and autumn. Extraordinary meetings are summoned on the initiative of the government of a member state.

Established on December 8, 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is a regional organization. It now consists of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine. Georgia pulled out of the organization in 2009.