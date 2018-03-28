Tajik school students have reportedly won two gold medals in the RoboLeague Russia 2018 that took place at the State Petroleum Technological University in the Russian city of Ufa on March 24.

450 young engineers from Russia and other CIS member nations have participated in that contest. Tajikistan was represented by school students from Dushanbe’s Academy of Mental Arithmetic “Empire of Knowledge.”

Tajik school students have reportedly participated in two nominations – Engineering Design and Launch of Glider and the Rube Goldberg Machine Launch – and won first places in both nominations.

In the Engineering Design and Launch of Glider nomination, Azamjon Majidov took the first place and Rahmikhudo Shukrikhudoyev took the second place, an official source at Dushanbe’s Academy of Mental Arithmetic told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Tajik students also took the first place in the team contest - Rube Goldberg Machine Launch -- and won the Goldberg Cup, the source added.

Tajik team members included Daniil Umarov, Oqil Chillayev and Yoqub Faizulloyev.

A Rube Goldberg machine is a deliberately complex contraption in which a series of devices that perform simple tasks are linked together to produce a domino effect in which activating one device triggers the next device in the sequence. The expression is named after American cartoonist and inventor of such contraptions, Rube Goldberg.