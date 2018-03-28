The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is investing 2 million U.S. dollars to support the expansion of TAJERO, one of Tajikistan’s largest food distribution networks, strengthening its food supply chain and benefiting small and medium enterprises within its network, according to IFC Tajikistan Office.

“This investment is aligned with IFC’s strategy to help emerging markets develop retail sectors which are key to create jobs, drive down the price of food and other essentials, and raise local business standards,” said Manizha Mamadnabiyeva, IFC Country Officer for Tajikistan. “We are pleased to support the company’s expansion plans, which will boost Tajikistan’s retail sector and expand access to more affordable, quality food products for the Tajik population.”

“We expect this investment to help us optimize costs, enabling us to reach and nourish more consumers with our broad range of quality affordable goods. We are also aiming to increase distribution of domestically produced goods and work with more retailers,” said Abdurahmon Ghaibullozoda, TAJERO’s fonder.

The company plans to develop direct relationships with over 6,500 micro, small and medium retailers, about half of which are outside of Dushanbe.

TAJERO targets low- and middle-income consumers, and its products reach approximately 80 percent of Tajikistan's retail points of sale. Developing local supply chains will help improve standards in the retail market and increase the affordability of imported goods, while allowing consumers to access better quality products with higher food safety standards.

IFC—a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group—is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. It works with more than 2,000 businesses worldwide, using its capital, expertise and influence to create markets and opportunities in the toughest areas of the world. In the financial year 2017, IFC delivered a record US$ 19.3 billion in long-term financing for developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to help end poverty and boost shared prosperity.