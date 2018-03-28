In order to foster economic and trade cooperation, culture and tourism between Indonesia and Tajikistan, the Indonesian Embassy in Astana accredited to the Republic of Tajikistan is going to participate in the annual event, International Universal Exhibition 2018, in Dushanbe from March 29-31, 2018’.

There companies from Indonesia, namely LLC Tunas Baru Lampung (Palm oils, margarine, coffee), LLC Sumatera Siberia Kompaniya (coffee, tea, cooking oils and general whole seller) and LLC Mayora (coffee Torabika Cappuccino and other consumer products such as snack and instant noodles) are going to participate in the exhibition that is taking place at the Kokhi Borbad State Complex in Dushanbe.

“We see Tajikistan as one of the untapped markets with potentials in Central Asia Region, that is the main reason why we would like to promote our Indonesian export products here,” said the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of Tajikistan, H.E. Mr. Rahmat Pramono.

According to the Ambassador, the trade relations between Indonesia and Tajikistan show a promising figure by growing steadily over time. “Bilateral trade between the two countries grew 135% reaching USD 2.7 Million in 2017,” he said.

Currently Indonesia's largest export products to Tajikistan include soap, coffee, tea, tetanus toxoid, detergent, textile and garment. Meanwhile, Indonesia's main import products from Tajikistan are woven fabrics, fiber, and board panel.

The Ambassador further noted that the figure of those bilateral trade does not reflects the true potentials of both countries and thus, the economic cooperation should always be explored and fostered.

“For further exploring the untapped potential between the two countries, the Embassy would like to invite Tajik’s entrepreneurs to participate in the 33rd Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) exhibition in BSD City, Tangerang from October 24-28, 2018,” he added.

According to the Head of Economic Department of the Embassy, Mr. Torang Pakpahan, the visit of Tajikistan businessmen delegation will be assisted by the arrangement from the Indonesian Embassy.

“For Your Information, In addition to promoting Indonesian export products, Indonesian booth at the International Universal Exhibition will also promote Indonesia’s Most Interesting Tourism Destinations such as Bali and Lombok”. Currently, there are around 300 Tajik Tourist visiting Indonesia every year,” he said.