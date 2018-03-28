On Tuesday March 27, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Aslov held talks with the U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon in Tashkent on the sidelines of the International High-Level Conference on Afghanistan.

According to the Tajik MFA information department, Aslov and Shannon discussed state and prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation between Tajikistan and the United States.

The U.S. senior diplomat arrived in Uzbekistan on March 25 for a three-day visit for talks with Uzbek leaders and to attend an international peace conference on Afghanistan.