Three groups of foreign tourists consisting of more than 100 people each are expected to visit the Tajik southern Khatlon province in summer and autumn this year. They will travel to Khatlon by train, according to the Tourism Development Committee under the Government of Tajikistan.

A source at the Tourism Development Committee says Tajik tour operator Orient Adventure has established cooperation with Germany’s Lernidee Erlebnisreisen GmbH, which is engaged in organizing train tours to Central Asia.

“With reopening of the rail route from the Uzbek city of Termez to the Tajik city of Bokhtar (formerly Qurghon Teppa), these two companies intend to organize train tours to the Khatlon province for three tourist groups in June, August and October this year,” the source added.

According to the Tourism Development Committee, the Khatlon province is suitable for development of historical, cultural and ecological tourism.

Meanwhile, Lernidee Erlebnisreisen GmbH notes that the 16-day journey to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan takes tourists through four ancient Silk Road countries. “Covering thousands of miles, this adventure of a lifetime leaves no stone unturned,” says Lernidee Erlebnisreisen GmbH.

Lernidee Erlebnisreisen GmbH was founded in 1989. The Company's line of business includes arranging and assembling tours for sale through travel agents.