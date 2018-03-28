Azimjon Azimi from Tajikistan has been placed on Forbes 30-under-30 Asia 2018 success list. He is the first representative of Tajikistan to be placed on this list.

Azimjon Azimi is founder and chairman of Tajrupt, a Tajikistan-based NGO dedicated to empowering youth in the country by encouraging critical thinking and community awareness, while breaking down conventional stereotypes.

As the first NGO from Central Asia to receive financial backing from the European Endowment, they launched an Extracurricular resource Center where participants engage in courses covering subjects such as gender equality, free media and entrepreneurship, according to Forbes’ website.

Azimjon Azimi is the youngest graduate New York University in 2016, is now dual-degree MBA/MPP candidate at the Stanford Graduate School and Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Forbes 30 Under 30 is a set of lists issued annually by Forbes magazine and some of its regional editions.

The American lists recognize 600 business and industry figures, with 30 selected in twenty industries each.

Asia and Europe also each have ten categories, while Africa has a single list of 30 people.

Forbes launched its 30 Under 30 list in 2011. By 2016, the nominations for the list had reached more than 15,000, with Forbes editors selecting 30 winners for each of 20 categories.