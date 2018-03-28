President Emomali Rahmon is on a working visit to the northern city of Panjakent today, according to the Tajik president’s official website.

The main purpose of the visit is for the head of state to get acquainted with the current socioeconomic situation in Panjakent

Emomali Rahmon reportedly participated in official opening ceremonies for a number of economic and social facilities in the city.

For example, the president attended a ceremony of introducing the 220kV power transmission line “Ayni-Roudaki” and the rehabilitated substation “Roudaki” into operation.

This substation can be used to supply electricity to Uzbekistan’s Samarqand region and receive electricity from Uzbekistan.

While in Panjakent, Rahmon also attended official opening ceremonies for kindergarten “Navrouz” and a large cultural complex.