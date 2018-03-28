Tajik customs officers have seized nearly 2 kilos of heroin on the Tajik-Afghan border in the Khatlon province.

According to the Customs Service press service, customs officers found a suitcase stuffed with heroin totaling 1 kilogram and 941.9 grams while inspecting a truck at the Panji Poyon border crossing point (BCP).

The driver said that an Afghan national who introduced himself as Shams on March 20 asked him to take a suitcase with fabrics to Tajikistan.

On March 21, two Afghan nationals were detained in Dushanbe on suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking.

Criminal proceedings have been instituted against them and an investigation is under way.