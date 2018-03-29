“Dushanbe Mall”, which is Tajikistan’s largest shopping mall, which is home to the country's first ever hypermarket to be part of the French Auchan chain, says it takes all necessary fire safety measures.

A fire drill for all staff of “Dushanbe Mall” took place in the morning of March 29. The shopping mall management says their all fire safety systems function properly and are under control.

On March 28, representatives of “Dushanbe Mall” extended condolences to those who lost their relatives and friends in the fire at the Winter Cherry complex mall in Kemerovo, Russia.

Representatives of “Dushanbe Mall” also noted on their Facebook page that all fire safety requirements are being strictly observed.

Each of the mall stories as well as parking lots are reportedly provided with several fire hose cabinets. The first floor has five fire exits, the second floor has six fire exits, the third floor (food court) has six fire exits and the fourth floor has five fire exits.

To inspect the state of the fire safety system a fire drill was conducted at “Dushanbe Mall” on March 29 jointly with a special commission comprising representatives of the Dushanbe Chief Prosecutor’s Office and the State Fire Service of Tajikistan.

By the way, representatives of “Dushanbe Mall” say such events are being conducted at the mall regularly.

Recall, that a fire that broke out at the Winter Cherry complex mall in the Russian city of Kemerovo on March 25 at 17:00 local time killed at least 64 people. The blaze started somewhere on the top floor of the four-story complex, and people were seen jumping from windows to escape it. 100 people were evacuated, and another 20 were rescued. 27 people believed to be mall staff remain missing. Many of the victims were in the mall's cinemas, where two roofs collapsed. Several of the victims in the cinemas were children watching Sherlock Gnomes to start off the first day of a week-long school break. The fire alarm system at Kemerovo shopping mall was reportedly switched off by a security guard. A spokesperson for the Investigative Committee of Russia also stated that fire exits in the building were blocked during the fire. Four people have been detained in relation to the fire, including the head of the shopping complex's managing company.